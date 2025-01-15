New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Renowned Bollywood actor and former member of Parliament Sunny Deol graced the inaugural function of the Crystal Jubilee, the 15th Foundation Day of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

The function was chaired by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena and was also attended by the Chief Secretary of Delhi Dharmendra, amongst a host of other dignitaries from the Delhi government, ILBS, and media.

Deol also distributed awards to over 90 employees of ILBS for their hard work and dedication.

The day marks the 15th milestone in the journey of the liver-centric university which started in 2009 with humble beginnings as a tertiary care center for liver and allied specialties. Since then, the institute has grown by leaps and bounds and broken almost every record in the book, both literally and figuratively.

The institute is recognized as a leader in the field of liver and biliary sciences, and its founder, Director and Chancellor, eminent hepatologist SK Sarin, is recognized the world over as a pioneer in the speciality of Hepatology.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Vinay Saxena said, "Liver diseases are a serious health problem in India. They can be just as common as heart disease, and they can have a major impact on people's lives. Unfortunately, many people don't know how to prevent liver disease, and there aren't enough resources to treat it. Hepatitis, alcohol, and obesity can all damage the liver. In some cases, the damage can be permanent. This can lead to a need for a liver transplant, but there aren't enough organ donors in India. It's important to raise awareness about liver disease and how to prevent it. We also need to improve access to treatment and research. And that is where an institute of eminence like the ILBS comes in and plays a central role."

He commended the ILBS team for the stellar work they are doing in this field and making the government of Delhi proud.

Chief Secretary of Delhi Dharmendra, stressed the importance of liver-based treatment centers in the country and the world since access to treatment for most of these diseases is terribly limited in most places.

He remarked that "ILBS is a model for other public hospitals because of its commitment to sustainability and high-quality education. The hospital generates its own revenue, which allows it to reinvest in its services and provide affordable care to patients. ILBS also has a strong educational program, training the next generation of healthcare professionals."

Director and Chancellor Dr SK Sarin, expressed his elation over the 15-year journey of ILBS.

He reminisced how the institute started from the one room center in the Phase 1 building of the present structure, and how bit by bit pieces kept on getting added to the jigsaw puzzle.

He said the institute has been like a phoenix, growing stronger with every challenge. He gave the credit for the success of the institute to its team, both medical and non-medical, and the staff who worked tirelessly night and day for the team to see this level of success. (ANI)

