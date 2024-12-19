New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly insulting former Minister of Law and Justice BR Ambedkar and for the conduct of BJP MPs in Parliament, following a scuffle that broke out earlier in the day, leaving two BJP MPs injured.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of repeatedly insulting Dr. Ambedkar, who is credited with giving India its Constitution and securing rights for every citizen. She said, "BJP is repeatedly insulting Baba Saheb, who gave the Constitution to the country, who gave rights to every citizen, who changed the lives of crores of Dalits and deprived people with his thoughts and actions. By insulting him, BJP has insulted the sentiments of crores of Dalits and deprived people of the country. BJP should apologise to the country."

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the BJP's behavior in Parliament. He said, "After insulting Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar, @narendramodi also gets the dignity of Parliament insulted. BJP MPs were armed with placards with thick sticks and were made to push and shove to stop the peaceful protest of INDIA alliance MPs so that their animosity towards Babasaheb, Parliament, Constitution, and democracy is not exposed. But we will stand firm, we will not tolerate any derogatory comments on Babasaheb. Everyone in the country will strongly oppose BJP/RSS."

This all began after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark in Rajya Sabha, which triggered protests and calls for accountability. Shah had reportedly said, "Sir, it has become a fashion now, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If you had taken the name of God this much, you would have attained heaven for 7 births."

The Congress leader had also filed a notice of privilege against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on the former Minister of Law and Justice in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the day, INDIA Alliance MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, held a protest in Parliament demanding Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks on Ambedkar. (ANI)

