Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025, a group of Dhobiya artists from Purvanchal brought vibrant folk traditions to life, captivating crowds with their unique performances in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday.

Supported by the Uttar Pradesh Public Relations Department, the Vande Mataram Folk Music group is reviving Purvanchal's rich Dhobiya dance art, while spreading the messages of Sanatan Dharma and unity.

"Yes, and we gather crowds by singing about government schemes and using our art to convey meaningful messages. The purpose is to keep Sanatan alive and spread unity," said Lahor Prasad Bind, an artist with the group.

Dhobiya dance art is an integral part of Purvanchal's cultural identity, passed down through generations.

"This art is my ancestral work. Our ancestors performed these songs, and we continue the tradition. In this Kumbh, we will present our art to people from across the country," Bind told ANI.

In addition to being a performer, Bind is also a poet and playwright, drawing inspiration from his family's artistic legacy.

The performances of the Dhobiya artists are part of the broader Maha Kumbh experience, which seamlessly blends spirituality with cultural enrichment.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj is gearing up to host Maha Kumbh 2025, which will be held from January 13 to February 26.

The event, celebrated every 12 years, is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees.

Devotees from across the globe will participate in the holy rituals at the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. (ANI)

