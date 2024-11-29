Hyderabad, Nov 28 (PTI) The AIMIM on Friday urged the Telangana BC Commission to recommend to the government to raise the total quantum of reservations for backward classes to 50 per cent, including 38 per cent for A B C D groups among the BCs and 12 per cent for backward Muslims.

The AIMIM suggested that the enhanced 38 per cent quota for the A B C D categories among BCs should be apportioned judiciously among these groups according to their proportion in the BC population.

A delegation of AIMIM leaders, led by party MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, submitted a memorandum to the Commission Chairman G Niranjan in this regard.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party urged the Commission to decide on the pending requests for the inclusion of more castes in BC list and moving castes from one group to another.

The AIMIM requested the backward classes panel to identify more groups of Most Backward Classes (MBCs) among the A B C D categories and to recommend to the state government to constitute a separate MBC Ministry.

The party also suggested to the Commission to recommend to the state government to take steps for the enactment of Jyotiba Phule BC Sub-Plan and allocation of Rs 20,000 crore per annum for BC Sub-Plan. Muslims have four per cent reservation in education and employment as a separate category called BC-E under BC pool in Telangana.

