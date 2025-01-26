New Delhi [India] January 26 ( ANI): The Airports Authority of India celebrated the 76th Republic Day at the Delhi Air Traffic Services complex on Sunday.

M. Suresh, Member of Air Navigation Services at Airports Authority of India (AAI) was the chief guest of the event and received the guard of honour. He also unfurled the national flag in the presence of several AAI officials.

"International passenger traffic saw a significant growth of 11.5%, while domestic traffic rose by 8.5% during the last financial year. This growth was supported by major infrastructure projects, the inauguration of new airports, and the construction of new terminals. To further meet this rising demand, the Airports Authority of India recruited 960 new officials in the financial year 2023-24. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all of you", said M. Suresh during his address.

The venue of the celebration was beautifully decorated with flower petals. An attractive multi-coloured 'rangoli' depicting Mahakumbh 2025, was made using rice. The tricolour balloons uplifted the joyful mood.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) put on a breathtaking show at the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, with a dazzling air display that left the audience in awe.Precision at tremendous speeds is on display today. Three MiG-29 aircraft in 'Baaz Formation' flypast in 'Vic' formation along with IAF Marching Contingent on Kartavya Path, captivating the audience. The flypast featured 40 aircraft/helicopters - 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters of IAF. These included Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache & Mi-17 helicopters. These aircraft are operating from 10 different bases.

They displayed a variety of formations including Dhwaj, Ajay, Satluj, Rakshak, Arjan, Netra, Bheem, Amrit, Vajrang, Trishul and Vijay. The concluding Vertical Charlie manoeuvre was performed by a Rafale fighter aircraft. (ANI)

