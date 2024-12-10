New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth was on Tuesday given the additional charge of the Revenue department with immediate effect, a government order said.

Seth was given the dual role after the government on Monday appointed serving Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Malhotra will take charge of the RBI for three years with effect from December 11.

Also Read | Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat Quota Stir Turns Violent: Stone-Pelting Erupts, Several Injured As Police Lathi Charge Protesters in Belagavi (Watch Video).

The government order said: "Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Revenue to Ajay Seth Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

A 1987 batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre, Seth has been the secretary in the department of economic affairs since April 2021.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections: ECI Sets All Doubts at Rest, Says 'No Discrepancies Found in VVPAT Voter-Slips Count'.

Seth holds B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA. He has over three decades of experience in the domains of public finance and social sector administration dealing with matters related to budget, tax policy, foreign investments, bilateral and multilateral financial cooperation, development financing, and public-private-partnerships.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)