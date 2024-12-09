New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines announced the cancellation of all flights, including both arrivals and departures, scheduled for Monday at the Ranchi airport due to reduced visibility caused by fog.

The airline made the announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Due to reduced visibility caused by fog in #Ranchi, all flights to/from the city have been cancelled for today".

Meanwhile, several parts of the country are blanketed in a thick layer of fog.

In Uttar Pradesh, the iconic Taj Mahal stands majestic yet obscured by the fog, enhancing its ethereal beauty as temperatures decrease in the city. The chilly weather has created moody and atmospheric conditions, offering visitors a chance to appreciate the monument from a different perspective. The wintry chill and the foggy backdrop provide a unique experience for both tourists and locals alike.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 6 degrees Celsius by December 10.

The IMD has also predicted a cold wave in West Rajasthan from December 9 to December 14, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience similar conditions from December 11.

Earlier in the month, the Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Dehli-NCR to GRAP Stage II, in light of the improvements in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Hours, after the Supreme Court permitted the relaxation of GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR to GRAP Stage II, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), revoked Stages IV and III of GRAP in the region.

However, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to remain in force across the entire NCR. (ANI)

