Mansa (Gujarat) [India],January 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects worth approximately Rs 241 crore in Mansa, Gujarat, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The event was graced by the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other distinguished dignitaries.

In his address, Shah, highlighted the transformative efforts of Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to address the state's water scarcity challenges. Shah noted that the groundwater in Gujarat was once available only at the depths of 1,200 feet, but it has been made more accessible by the efforts of Narendra Modi who as Chief Minister had worked to raise the water table across Gujarat, including Kutch and Saurashtra, by prioritizing the completion of the Narmada project.

He emphasized that Modi overcame all obstacles to implement the Narmada project successfully. Shah further stated that after Narendra Modi assumed the charge of Prime Minister, the Narmada river's water was made available to each and every household of the state. He ensured construction of canal from Bharuch to Khavda. He also lauded the initiatives to fill over 9,000 ponds across Gujarat, conserve rainwater, and ensure water supply to every village in Saurashtra,the release stated.

Amit Shah remarked that during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi spearheaded initiatives like the Sujalam-Sufalam Yojana to ensure water supply from Kadana to Deesa. He highlighted how Modi facilitated the transfer of Narmada river water to nearly 9,000 ponds and constructed 14 dams along the Sabarmati river to maintain its water flow year-round. Shah emphasized that Prime Minister Modi's efforts not only raised the groundwater levels but also transformed the lives of people in North Gujarat. He remarked that the people of north Gujarat were once forced to use fluoride-contaminated water, but, due to the dedicated efforts of Modi Ji are now enjoying access to safe, fluoride-free drinking water,as per release.

Shah highlighted the significance of the more than 500-year-old Maha Kali Mata temple in Ambod, a revered center of devotion for the local community. He noted that the temple had recently undergone renovation through the efforts of the Pavitra Yatradham and now features a newly constructed beautiful barrage, the release said.

Shah encouraged CM Patel to further enhance the site by expanding the barrage and creating a year-round water-filled pond. He envisioned the addition of facilities for boating and walking, transforming the area into a serene destination where visitors can experience the spiritual ambiance, especially during the evening Aarti, evoking the essence of a picturesque religious retreat, it added.

Shah announced the inauguration of several development projects in Mansa, including the Mansa Circuit House, a protection wall near Neelkanth Mahadev, a check dam in Badarpura Village, and class blocks in Charada and Delwada Villages, with a total investment of Rs 241 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for 23 additional projects, including a barrage on the Sabarmati River in Ambod Village, the release stated.

The release further stated that Shah highlighted that this barrage would significantly benefit local farmers, while the check dam would positively impact the lives of children in the area. He expressed confidence that, with the efforts of the Gujarat Government, the holy temple at Ambod would soon be developed into a prominent pilgrimage center for the entire state, it said. (ANI)

