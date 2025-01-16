Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Vadnagar Archaeological Museum, Prerna Sankul and Vadnagar Sports Complex at Mehsana district on Thursday. Vadnagar is the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah said, "Vadnagar is the birthplace of PM Modi. All of us know that Vadnagar is one of the most ancient cities. Due to its intactness and liveliness, it has influenced the culture of the country in every era. For thousands of years, the journey of Vadnagar continued and we have evidence of the same for the last 2500 years. There is no such museum in the world where both history and excavations are present today."

He further said that the museum has been built at Rs 300 crores.

"I want to congratulate PM Modi. By making this vision, he has not only worked to keep the culture of Vadnagar, Gujarat and the country on the world map. The museum building and excavation site have brought to life the 2,500 years of history of Vadnagar. The museum not only gives a sense of the ancient civilisation of Vadnagar but also gives details about culture, business, city construction, education and governance," he said.

"I also inaugurated the Prerna Sankul complex, the school where PM Modi completed primary education, where children from all over the country are coming to pursue education and follow his path. The complex will serve to develop many such big leaders in the future. A sports complex has also been inaugurated. PM Modi has kept a target that 2036 Olympics will be held in Ahmedabad and sportsperson from Vadnagar will be trained and sent for the event," he further said.

Earlier Amit Shah, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, launched a series of significant development projects worth Rs 241 crore in Mansa, Gandhinagar district.

The centerpiece of the event was the Bhoomi Poojan for a Rs 234 crore barrage on the Sabarmati River at Mahakali Dham - Mini Pavagadh Ambod, a historic pilgrimage site in Mansa taluka. The project is expected to benefit over 3,500 hectares across eight villages in the region, improving irrigation systems and addressing the water needs of local farmers, according to press release.

Union Minister Amit Shah, in his address, highlighted the transformative role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary water management policies, which have ensured that every village in Gujarat, including those in North Gujarat, has access to both irrigation and clean drinking water. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary water management has ensured sufficient irrigation and clean drinking water for every village in Gujarat, including North Gujarat," said Amit Shah. (ANI)

