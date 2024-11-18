New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Gujarat on Tuesday to attend several key events across the state linking multiple sectors, including postal services, law enforcement, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

The day will begin with the inauguration of the Gandhinagar Postage Stamp Exhibition "Phila Vista 2024" at Dandi Kutir, Mahatma Mandir. The exhibition will showcase a collection of rare and commemorative stamps, drawing philatelists and enthusiasts from across the region.

The Minister will later attend the 50th All India Police Science Conference at the National Defence University in Gandhinagar. This conference is expected to bring together law enforcement officials, experts, and policymakers to discuss advancements in policing and public safety.

In the afternoon, Shah will inaugurate a state-of-the-art animal feed plant at Sabar Dairy in Himatnagar, which boasts a production capacity of 800 metric tons. The inauguration will be a significant milestone in Gujarat's agricultural and dairy sector.

The final event of the day will be the inauguration of Shela Lake in Shela, Sanand. The newly developed lake is expected to enhance the region's environmental and recreational landscape.This visit reflects the government's focus on development across multiple sectors, including postal services, law enforcement, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday convened a high-level meeting with senior officials in the national capital to assess the security situation in Manipur.

Sources indicated that the Home Minister has planned to hold a detailed review meeting on Monday to address the concerns and strategies surrounding the fragile security scenario that has gripped Manipur in recent days.

The situation in Manipur has seen heightened tensions, prompting the government to take proactive steps in monitoring and managing regional stability. (ANI)

