Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT), and Electronics Nara Lokesh has affirmed to fill up the outstanding teacher positions in Andhra Pradesh within six months through a mega District Selection Committee (DSC).

The government of Andhra Pradesh organised a parent-teacher meeting (PTM) across the state on Saturday. It was being conducted in 45,094 government and aided schools across the state. The event saw participation from 35 lakh students, 71 lakh parents, 1,88,266 teachers and more than 50,000 public representatives participated in mega PTM, as per a press release.

Minister Lokesh vowed to fill up the outstanding teacher posts in six months through a mega DSC.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra's Education Minister Nara Lokesh emphasised the significance of the PTM, noting, "Parent-teacher meetings are held everywhere but our event is a record for being the largest and most well-attended. We have requested all people's representatives also to be present. With these meetings, a spiritual bond is formed between the school and the parents. It paves the way for the golden future of the students. Through this meeting, the problems of the schools will be known. Parents know how their children are studying," he said.

He further explained the introduction of Holistic Progress Cards for students, which will include reports from health tests conducted in collaboration with the Health Department. "We are providing Holistic Progress Cards to the students. We are doing some tests in collaboration with the Health Department and are also including the report. Due to this, the parents and teachers will know how the health of the students is. This will help to take care of children's health," he added.

Nara Lokesh also spoke about the other initiatives undertaken by the education department, highlighting the importance of relieving teachers from non-teaching duties.

"In line with the decision of CM Chandrababu Naidu, all political events have been discouraged from schools. No political photos and colours are being used in schools anymore," he stated.

Additionally, Rs 944 crores have been allotted for the "Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Student Kits" for students from classes 1 to 12. Under the "Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme," the government is providing quality, nutritious meals to students, respecting local food preferences. (ANI)

