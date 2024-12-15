Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Department of Radio-Diagnosis and the Department of Anatomy at AIIMS Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, organised a cadaveric workshop and hands-on training on image-guided musculoskeletal (MSK) interventions on December 14 and 15, under the aegis of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) and the Musculoskeletal Society (MSS), an official press release stated.

According to the release, the two-day program witnessed participation from 80 delegates from across the country and featured 10 internationally reputed faculty members who imparted training on cutting-edge MSK interventions. These interventions are critical for the treatment of various musculoskeletal pathologies and offer minimally invasive alternatives to major surgeries.

The workshop was conducted on eight cadavers with the assistance of the Department of Anatomy, using 20 high-resolution ultrasound machines. Such specialised training programs are rare and play a crucial role in equipping young radiologists with the skills to improve patient outcomes.

The image-guided interventions demonstrated during the workshop can often be performed on an OPD basis, with minimal pain and at a cost-effective price point, thereby benefiting patients significantly, the release stated. (ANI)

