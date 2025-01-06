Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the ADB road accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each of the bereaved families.

Two people died after a speeding vehicle collided with their bike in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Manikantha and Thokada Charan.

Also Read | HMPV Virus: No Case of Human Metapneumovirus in Maharashtra, Says State Health Department; Urges Citizens To Follow Dos and Don'ts.

"On behalf of the Jana Sena Party, we will provide financial assistance of Rs5 lakh to each of the bereaved families. I have also instructed my office officials to ensure that the government extends adequate support to the families," as per an official release from Pawan Kalyan's office.

"It is deeply saddening to learn about this incident. The deceased, Mr. Arava Manikantha and Mr. Thokada Charan from Gaigolupadu in Kakinada district were returning home on a two-wheeler on Saturday night. Unfortunately, a speeding vehicle collided with their bike, resulting in their untimely death. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of Mr Manikantha and Mr Charan," the release read.

Also Read | Pyari Didi Yojana: Congress Announces Cash Scheme for Women, Promises INR 2,500 per Month Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Pawan Kalyan criticized former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for neglecting the reconstruction of the ADB road, an important route for travel between Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram.

"The ADB road is a crucial route for travel between Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram. The previous government neglected the expansion and reconstruction of this road, failing to even carry out basic maintenance work.

"The coalition government has initiated repair and reconstruction works on the ADB road. However, this tragic incident during the repair phase is deeply distressing. It is especially heartbreaking to note that the deceased were returning home from the Game Changer pre-release event when the accident occurred. Ironically, the event had emphasized road safety, urging attendees multiple times to travel safely," the release read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)