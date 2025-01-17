Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Several people were injured after a bus collided with a lorry near Gangasagaram in Chittoor district, police said.

The bus overturned after colliding with the lorry on the Chittoor-Thatchur Highway.

The bus was en route from Tirupati to Trichy when the accident happened in the early hours, police said.

"The injured were shifted to Chittoor District Hospital. Those critically injured were later moved to CMC Vellore for advanced treatment," Srinivas Rao (Inspector), Chittoor East circle police station said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

