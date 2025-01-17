Bikaner, January 17: An unfortunate incident has come to light from Rajasthan, where a 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Bikaner after being harassed for dowry. The deceased woman ended her life on Tuesday night, January 14, by jumping into a water tank. However, before taking the extreme step, the woman put a WhatsApp status in which she accused her in-laws of harassing her.

Woman Ends Life by Jumping Into Water Tank in Bikaner

The incident of dowry death came to light when the deceased woman's body was found in a water tank. The deceased woman was later identified as Durga Kanwar. "Miss you mummy-papa. My mother-in-law is very fond of handcuffs. You must fulfil her desire," the woman's status read before her death. During her preliminary investigation, cops found that Durga Kanwar married Dilip Singh in 2021. Rajasthan Shocker: 3 Die of Suffocation From Smoldering Stove in Khairthal-Tijara District.

Deceased Shared WhatsApp Status Blaming In-Laws for Harassment

After the incident, Durga's father, Devi Singh, approached the police and lodged a complaint against his daughter's in-laws. In his complaint, Singh alleged dowry harassment and murder. Durga's family members also claimed that her in-laws had been harassing her to bring more dowry since her marriage. Speaking to the Indian Express, her brother said that they had promised to give more jewellery after marriage; however, Durga's in-laws kept growing.

Victim Was Also Beaten Up by Her Father-in-Law

Last year in September, the family brought Durga home after she was allegedly beaten up by her father-in-law. Two months after the incident, they sent her back to her matrimonial home, following which her in-laws started torturing her again. Durga's brother said that they immediately called her after seeing her WhatsApp status. However, her in-laws told them that she had passed away. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills 5-Month-Old Son and Wife With Sharp Edged Weapon in Hanumangarh.

While Durga has accused her mother-in-law of harassment of her status, her husband’s name was not mentioned anywhere, neither including in the FIR. After her death, Durga's last rites were held on Wednesday, January 15. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation in connection with the incident. They are treating the case as dowry harassment.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

