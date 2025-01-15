Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday addressed a huge public meeting organised in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bina Joshi from Muni Ki Reti Municipal Council and BJP candidate Vinita Bisht from Tapovan Nagar Panchayat.

He said that the other name for the BJP is the Guarantee of Development. The area of Muni Ki Reti, Tapovan and Rishikesh is an important part of the cultural heritage of the state and we are continuously working under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its development, said a press release.

With the cooperation of the general public, Uttarakhand has become the first state to implement UCC (Uniform Civil Code). The Gangotri of UCC emanating from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will now benefit the entire country, ensuring equality and justice in society, added the release.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP government has always worked for the welfare of people of every section, while the Congress only does vote bank politics. He said that the Congress has always insulted Sanatan Dharma and under the politics of appeasement, the Congress refused to deny the existence of Lord Ram. CM Dhami, while questioning the policies of Congress, said that this party only lies to get votes and never works honestly on matters of national interest, the release mentioned.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public and said that all of you should ask the Congress and its supporters how they will develop your area. They will not have any answer, because the BJP government is the guarantee of development and good governance. He appealed to the general public not to waste their vote and make the lotus flower bloom by supporting the BJP candidates. We also complete the schemes that we start, as the release mentioned. (ANI)

