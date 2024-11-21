Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) announced an extension for e-signing and fee payment deadlines for the recruitment of Junior Station Attendant and Junior Powerman posts. The revised deadlines are now December 5, 2024, for completing the e-signing process on completed applications and December 10, 2024, for fee payment, a press release said on Thursday.

According to the release, the recruitment notification for these posts under KPTCL and ESCOMs was initially issued on October 14 with the original deadlines set for November 20 for the submission of applications and November 25 for fee payment.

Applicants are required to complete several steps online, such as filling out the application form, completing the e-signature process, generating the postal department challan and paying the application fee. Following multiple requests from candidates unable to complete the e-signature process within the initial timeframe, KPTCL has decided to extend the deadlines.

"Considering the candidates' requests, the deadlines for the e-signature process, postal challan download, and fee payment have been extended. This extension applies only to candidates who have already completed the preliminary stages of application submission," said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director, KPTCL.

Applicants are encouraged to use this extended window to finalize their submissions and fee payments promptly, the release added. (ANI)

