Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): In a significant meeting focused on border security and development, Amitabh Gupta, the Inspector General of the North East Frontier Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), met with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Thursday. The discussions covered key topics such as border management, the Vibrant Border Village programme, and other state-specific issues.

The Governor commended the crucial role and contributions of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in safeguarding Arunachal Pradesh's border and emphasised the importance of ITBP's collaboration in the development of border areas, particularly through the Vibrant Border Village programme.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Steve Jobs' Widow Laurene Powell To Observe Kalpavas, Will Stay in Prayagraj For 2 Weeks.

Amitabh Gupta also said that such an endeavour will be in the national interest and the mutual benefits for both the local communities and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

While sharing his experience in border management, the Governor advised on the involvement of local people.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Feature on Nikhil Kamath's 'People by WTF' Podcast; Trailer Revealed (Watch Video).

Amitabh Gupta also highlighted the importance of regular training, drills, and spontaneous patrolling.

The Governor advised the NE Frontier head to actively promote recruiting local youth into the armed forces. He also urged the ITBP to offer timely humanitarian support during emergencies in the border regions.

Gupta, who recently took charge as the head of the NE Frontier ITBP, assured the Governor that the concerns raised would be promptly addressed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)