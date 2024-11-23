Nagaon (Assam) [India], November 23 (ANI): In a horrific incident, four people, including three members of the same family, were killed by miscreants in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday night, according to police.

The incident occurred in the Gorajan area near Laokhowa, under the Rupahi assembly constituency.

Officials stated that the miscreants used sharp weapons to kill the victims. Following the incident, a police team rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation.

Locals confirmed that three of the deceased belonged to the same family.

Superintendent of Police for Nagaon district, Swapnaneel Deka, assured that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from the Rupahihat assembly constituency, Nurul Huda, told ANI over the phone that he is currently in Bengaluru for treatment but has been informed about the shocking incident.

"The police team has already reached the spot and started an investigation. The culprit will be brought to justice soon," Nurul Huda said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

