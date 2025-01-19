Majuli (Assam) [India], January 19 (ANI): The seventh edition of Mongeet Festival, an annual cultural event aimed at inspiring the younger generation of artists, is being celebrated in Majuli Island in Assam. Organized by Kaushik Nath, the owner of Dekachang, the festival that honours the memory of his late son and serves as a platform to promote emerging talents in the music and art industries.

The event, which commenced on January 13 at Dekachang in Majuli, will conclude in Sonapur on January 20. It aims to showcase Assamese songs that resonate deeply with listeners, providing a stage for their singers to connect with the public.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Mela Venue in Prayagraj After 'Gas Cylinder Explosion' Inside Tent (Watch Video).

The Mongeet Festival attracted numerous national and international artists. Esteemed personalities such as actor Adil Hussain, musician Papon, Anurag Saikia, Joy Barua, Kalyan Barua, and Dhruv Jyoti Phukan were among the participants. Other notable attendees included painter Nani Barpujari, Tridib Dutta, Paranvanti Devi, and Nirupam Konwar, further enriching the cultural experience.

Renowned Bollywood actor Adil Hussain attended the Mongeet Festival.

Also Read | Bhopal: Boy Suffocates to Death After Swing's Rope Tightens Around His Neck While Playing With Sister in MP.

Speaking to ANI actor Adil Hussain said, "The primary intention behind this initiative is to inspire youngsters, especially those between the ages of 16 and 24, to remain true to their original ideas and not be overly influenced by social media trends, such as the number of likes or views they receive or what the general public currently appreciates. When people follow mob mentality or mainstream trends, creativity suffers."

He further said that creativity, in his opinion, is a solitary process. "One must remain committed to their original ideas and gradually build upon them. However, the immense pressure from the outside world makes it very challenging for youngsters to stay true to their original intentions," he said.

"This initiative began seven years ago, and this is now its seventh year. Over time, due to the credibility of the work, we have managed to attract participants from outside India as well. For instance, this year, Lithuanian artist Egle has joined us, with kind support from the Lithuanian Embassy in Delhi. We have also arranged for the remaining expenses, such as airfare, to bring her from Delhi to Majuli," Hussain further said.

He said that despite its success, the festival faces funding challenges. "This is not a music or painting festival but an art residency, which we consider a pedagogical or academic endeavor. Unfortunately, art residencies do not attract sponsors as they do not generate significant TRP or attention. As a result, we are urging everyone who values this initiative to support us financially. Many of us are covering expenses from our own pockets. Personally, I have travelled from Delhi using my own funds. While it is not a favor to the local society here, I find myself equally inspired by this initiative," he said.

He said that currently, in Majuli, they are grooming and training around 35 to 40 artists and sculptors from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

He said, "Next year, we aim to include at least one more state, though this depends on the availability of funding. The next phase of the program will take place in Sonapur. Starting on the 15th, we expect about 50 participants for the music residency. Mentors such as Joy Barua are also expected to join us from Bombay."

"As for the challenges faced by Majuli, such as erosion, I believe this is a question for geologists and experts. However, I feel that if those in power, particularly politicians, take responsibility, they can address this issue. Erosion is indeed a serious problem, and there are many ways to protect this culturally and scenically significant island," he said.

This year, the festival featured a unique collaboration with Lithuania, highlighted by the segment "Mantulika". Renowned Lithuanian painter Eagle Lipekat conducted special painting lessons for attendees, adding an artistic flair to the event.

Lithuania Embassy representative Rassa said, "Yes, yes. This is the first time I am representing the Lithuanian Embassy in New Delhi, India, at the Mongeet Festival. It is also the first time for Lithuanian artists to participate in Mongeet and visit Majuli, and we are very happy to be here. Our artists find Majuli absolutely beautiful. For us Lithuanians, nature is very close to our hearts. One of our artists, for example, woke up early in the morning and was already painting by the river. I hope that her unique watercolor technique and the workshops she conducted here at Mongeet will help the students from Assam gain a broader perspective on watercolor art."

He said that he also hoped that Lithuanian artists would continue to visit Mongeet and Majuli in the future.

"Yes, we visited the monastery, and it was absolutely unique to see a performing arts monastery here in Majuli. It was deeply moving to witness how this tradition is being preserved and kept alive. I think it represents the deepest form of seeking the highest ground," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)