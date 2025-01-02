Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 2(ANI): Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora chaired an important meeting with senior officials of the Agriculture department at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati to review the progress of ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening the agriculture and horticulture sectors in the state on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Bora said, "The discussions focused on enhancing farmers' welfare and ensuring the effective implementation of departmental schemes and policies. Agriculture remains the backbone of the state's economy, and the Government's efforts are aligned with the vision of creating sustainable growth and prosperity in this crucial sector."

Also Read | Dulal Sarkar Shot Dead in West Bengal: TMC Councillor Gunned Down in Malda, CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Shock (Watch Video).

Bora further said that a significant part of the meeting was dedicated to reviewing preparations for the upcoming public programme scheduled to take place in Guwahati on January 9.

This event, which will be graced by the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, holds immense importance in showcasing the achievements of the agriculture department while setting the stage for future initiatives.

Also Read | Saharanpur: Major Mishap Averted As Metal Fragment Found on Railway Track in Uttar Pradesh; Authorities Start Probe (Watch Video).

The Assam Minister directed the department officials to ensure seamless coordination and make appropriate arrangements for the success of this event.

"During the meeting, I also exchanged New Year 2025 greetings with the officials and staff of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments. I expressed my heartfelt gratitude for their dedication and commitment to the welfare of our farmers. Their tireless efforts have been instrumental in uplifting the farming community and driving positive change in the state," Bora said.

Bora further added," I urged the officials to approach the New Year with renewed determination and vigour, emphasizing the need for focused implementation of policies and projects. The agriculture sector is critical to the state's economic well-being, and it is essential that we collectively strive to empower our farmers, increase productivity, and ensure sustainable development in both agriculture and horticulture."

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Department Commissioner & Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner Aruna Rajoria, Joint Secretaries Gunajit Kashyap and Bipul Das, Horticulture Director Nripen Chandra Das, and other senior officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)