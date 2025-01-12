Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the National Youth Day programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Assam Pradesh, at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma described this day as profoundly sacred for those dedicated to advancing Indian philosophy, Sanatan civilisation, and India's role as a Vishwaguru.

He lauded Swami Vivekananda for his vision of a prosperous India and his enduring inspiration to the youth, urging them to work towards the nation's betterment.

He emphasized that Swami Vivekananda was a pivotal figure in the progress of Indian civilisation and noted that National Youth Day is observed in his honour to continue inspiring the youth in building a stronger, developed India.

He asserted that it is now the responsibility of today's youth to realise Swami Vivekananda's vision of a new India and establish the country as a Vishwaguru in the modern era.

Reflecting on Swami Vivekananda's enduring legacy, the CM stated that, a century and a half after his birth, Indian civilisation not only revives its ancient glory but also envisions a new India in the Amrit Kaal era.

He highlighted India's aspirations, from exploring Mars following the successful Chandrayaan mission to using nuclear power for peaceful purposes.

He emphasized that India is on the cusp of a renaissance in knowledge, embracing innovative technologies like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and augmented reality, all under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He reaffirmed that, under the Prime Minister's guidance, India is committed to realising Swami Vivekananda's vision and transforming it into a developed nation.

Addressing the youth, CM Sarma urged them to pursue life with purpose, asserting that the strength and courage to achieve their goals must arise from within.

He also reflected on Assam's transformation, noting that after a prolonged period of unrest, the state now radiates hope and optimism. He called for collective efforts to fortify Assam's revitalised public life and to explore ways in which the state and society can unlock new horizons, establishing India on the global stage.

The CM highlighted that the present state government began its efforts in 2021 to build a peaceful and progressive Assam, and the state is now seeing the results of this initiative.

He referenced recent positive developments, such as Assam's fourth-place ranking in "The New York Times" list of 52 notable tourist destinations.

He noted that North East India has become the country's 'Ashtalakshmi' and a driving force for national growth, with growing interest from other Indian states in learning about Assam, which has entered the semiconductor age.

Reaffirming the government's stance on illegal immigration, CM Sarma emphasised ongoing efforts to send back illegal immigrants from the India-Bangladesh border. He also designated the current year as the "Year of Books" and urged the youth to foster an environment conducive to study and learning.

Today's event was attended by MLA and President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh Bhabesh Kalita, MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Secretary of the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society Sudarsan Thakur, State President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Assam Pradesh Rakesh Das, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

