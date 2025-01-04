Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Chairman of Tata Companies N Chandrasekharan in Mumbai and called the meeting "fruitful."

CM Sarma held discussions on various topics ranging from Advantage Assam 2.0 and the potential of the state for investors and entrepreneurs.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Benefits To Stop for 'Ineligible' Women, Maharashtra Government To Scrutinise List of Beneficiaries To Ensure Cash Payments Only To Eligible People.

"My meeting with Chairman of Tata Companies N Chandrasekharan was a fruitful one. In addition to topics relating to the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0, we talked at length about the rich potential Assam offers to investors and entrepreneurs," Assam CM posted on X.

He also held a productive meeting with CEOs from various Tata Group entities and invited them to participate in Advantage Assam 2.0.

Also Read | Dumka Road Accident: 4 Returning From Picnic at Masanjore Dam Die in Head-On Collision Between Autorickshaw and Truck in Jharkhand.

"Today in Mumbai, I had a productive meeting with CEOs from various Tata Group entities. We also invited them to participate in Advantage Assam 2.0 which, in my opinion will be an excellent platform to deepen the long standing partnership between Assam and Tata Group," he added.

He also met Aalok Shanghvi, Executive Director of Sun Pharma and held an "enriching discussion" on the opportunities in Assam's pharmaceutical sector.

"An enriching discussion with Aalok Shanghvi, Executive Director of SunPharma_Live on the opportunities which lie in Assam's pharmaceutical sector and the Group's expansion plans in the State. I also invited him to be a part of the #AdvantageAssam2.0 Summit this February," CM Sarma said in another post.

Assam CM Sarma is on a three-day visit to Mumbai to meet the leaders of India Inc. and explore areas of mutual collaboration for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit.

He will also participate in the Road Show to invite potential investors to Assam.

The Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 conclave, to be held on February 24-25 in Guwahati. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)