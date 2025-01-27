Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) After a two-year stint as the DGP of Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh was on Monday released from state services to join the Central Reserve Police Force as Director General, according to an official order.

The 1991-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer has been the Director General of Assam Police since February 1, 2023.

"The officer is hereby released from the date of handing over of charges," the Home and Political Commissioner & Secretary, Biswajit Pegu, said in a notification.

The outgoing DGP will be the DG of CRPF till his retirement in November 2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, he added.

The order, however, did not specify when Singh will hand over the charge to Special DGP Harmeet Singh, who has been given the additional charge to look after the DGP's work.

Singh had returned from central deputation to Assam as the Additional DGP (Law and Order) in December 2019 during the peak of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state.

He was serving as the NIA's IGP in New Delhi before being sent back to the state to quell violent agitation against the citizenship law. He was also a part of the Special Protection Group (SPG) earlier.

The Assam government order further said that Special DGP Harmeet Singh has been allowed to look after the current duties of the DGP in addition to his existing responsibilities temporarily till the appointment of a regular incumbent.

Currently, Singh is serving as the Special DGP of Headquarters and Border, Director General of Civil Defence, Commandant General of Home Guards, and Director of Fire and Emergency Services.

