Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Assam State Election Commission has officially published the final Electoral Rolls for the upcoming Panchayat Election in 2025 after taking into account the effect of fresh delimitation of Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, and Zilla Parishad constituencies by the Government of Assam in 2024 for 27 districts, excluding Sixth Schedule Areas and Municipal Areas, said a statement.

After disposal of all claims and objections received for 27 districts there are 1,80,14,913 electors. Among them 90,60,640 males, 89,53,865 females and 408 other gender voters.

These electors will vote for 397 Zilla Parishad Constituencies, 181 Anchalik Panchayats, 2,192 Gaon Panchayats and 21,920 wards.

The final electoral roll would be available for the public/electors information on the notice board of the offices of the Gaon Panchayat, Block Development, Zilla Parishad and District Commissioner as well as the website of the District Administration and the State Election Commission (https://ermssec.assam.gov.in).

The Electors can check their names in the final electoral roll either through their EPIC number already allotted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), or by downloading the final electoral roll of their Polling Station from the Citizen Corner of the said website.

Further, the Commission has decided to continue the process of addition of new electors with the date of eligibility of electors as of 01.01.2025 in the Panchayat Electoral Roll as per rules. (ANI)

