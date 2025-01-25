Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday stressed the role of voters and their participation in the election process to ensure a healthy democracy.

“Voters are the backbone of democracy, and their participation is crucial for the health of democracy,” he said addressing a programme here on the occasion of National Voters' Day, an official statement said.

Also Read | MCC Neet PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at mcc.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

National Voters' Day is celebrated to create awareness among people, especially first-time electors, about their right to vote, he said.

“Our youth are a significant part of India's democratic polity. Today's youth, especially first-time voters, are energetic and creative, and their participation in Indian electoral processes holds great importance,” he said.

Also Read | Padma Shri Awards 2025 Winners List: Delhi Gynaecologist Neerja Bhatla, Bihar Social Worker Bhim Singh Bhavesh Among 30 Unsung Heroes To Be Awarded 4th Highest Civilian Honour; Full List To Be Released Soon.

The governor maintained that the participation of voters in election processes makes them contributors to the nation's progress, prosperity, and development.

This year's theme, ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure', serves as a reminder to eligible voters to step forward and participate in election processes, he added.

Acharya praised the Election Commission for its efforts in promoting democracy and conducting free, fair and transparent elections across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)