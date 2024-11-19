Guwahati, Nov 19 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday decided to change the name of Karimganj district in the Barak Valley to Sribhumi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, Sarma said at a press conference here.

"Over 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern-day Karimganj district as Sribhumi - the land of Maa Lakshmi. Today, the Assam cabinet has fulfilled this long-standing demand of our people," he said.

The move to rename the district will reflect the expectations and aspirations of the people of the district, Sarma said.

