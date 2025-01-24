Guwahati, Jan 24 (PTI) Six Bangladeshi infiltrators were apprehended and pushed back to their country by Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

He, however, did not specify the district where the incident happened.

"@AssamPolice continues its crackdown on infiltration, 6 Bangladeshi nationals apprehended," Sarma said in a post on X.

The infiltrators were identified as Md Juman, Md Sahib, Hanupa Begum, Md Kholil, Saiful Rahman and Rocky.

"All of them have been promptly pushed back across the border," the CM said, lauding the police effort.

