Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 20 (ANI): Assam police has registered a Suo-moto case in connection with the law and order situation that arose during the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's Raj Bhawan Cholo protest on December 18, a senior police official said.

"Guwahati City Police registered a suo-moto case in connection with the law and order situation that arose during the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's Raj Bhawan Cholo on December 18," Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said.

Congress leaders and workers held nationwide protests on Wednesday, including marches to Raj Bhavans in Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Patna. The protests were held to raise concerns over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about BR Ambedkar, the ongoing crisis in Manipur, alleged inaction on the Adani controversy, and the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Two Congress party workers lost their lives during nationwide protests called by the party on Wednesday.

On December 19, Guwahati Police issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in the Dispur area, enforcing strict restrictions on public gatherings. This order enforces strict restrictions on public gatherings, stating that any such activities in the area must obtain prior permission from the competent authorities.

The decision comes amid the tragic death of Mridul Islam, a Congress party worker, who allegedly died in Guwahati during nationwide protests called by the Congress party.

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The institution of the Governor stands above partisan politics. Yesterday, Congress party leaders attempted to forcibly enter Raj Bhavan by breaching police barricades and causing chaos in the vicinity. The police will register an FIR and conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, including a review of video recordings. Henceforth, no demonstrations will be permitted near Raj Bhavan. A designated area has already been allocated for protests and demonstrations." (ANI)

