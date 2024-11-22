Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police recovered and seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 4.59 lakh and apprehended a person in the Sonapur area in Kamrup (Metro) district.

The apprehended person has been identified as Ali Ahmed (42), a resident of the Lakhimpur district of Assam.

Also Read | ‘I Sincerely Apologise’: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Issues Public Apology for ‘Agent’ Remarks on Justice Michael D’Cunha.

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police said that in the ongoing investigation of STF in the Fake Currency Case, a raid was conducted in the Kharikata area under Sonapur police station jurisdiction by STF Assam on Thursday evening, after which an accused was arrested.

"During the raid, the STF team recovered and seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of face value Rs 4,59,000 (918 notes of denomination 500), one Mobile Phone, and 8 numbers of tape. The team also apprehended Ali Ahmed (42), a resident of Lakhimpur district. Further investigation is underway," Pranab Jyoti Goswami said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Visits Saraswati Vidya Niketan Secondary School in Guyana's Georgetown, Receives Warm Welcome Through Bhajans and Kathak Dance Performances (See Pics).

In a separate operation, an STF team seized 121 grams of heroin and apprehended one person at the Boko area in Kamrup district on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sorif Ali (41). Police also recovered one mobile phone and cash from his possession.

The Assam Police CPRO said that acting on intel about possible transportation of contraband, a team of STF chased and intercepted a public vehicle in the Boko area under the limits of Boko police station in Kamrup district of the state.

"From a vehicle, a person was apprehended and upon search a total of 9 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 121 grams were recovered which were duly seized following all norms of NDPS/BNSS. The team also recovered one mobile phone and cash from his possession. The apprehended person was identified as Sorif Ali (41 years old)," Pranab Jyoti Goswami said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)