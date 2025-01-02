Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off three trains from Guwahati railway station on Friday.

The list of three trains includes -- Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger Train and Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea 5G Launch Plans: Vi To Roll Out 5G Mobile Broadband Services in March 2025, May Offer Plans 15% Cheaper Than Jio and Airtel To Capture Market Share, Says Report.

During his visit, the minister will also attend several events aimed at enhancing connectivity and promoting infrastructure development in the region.

He will also dedicate the Tetelia ROB (Road Over Bridge) at Dispur, Guwahati to the public.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: NPCIL Invites Applications for 284 Apprentice Posts, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

He will virtually inaugurate the 10 KW FM Transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar.

Officials said that Akashvani Kokrajhar, which has been operating with a 20-kilowatt Medium Wave transmitter since its inception on August 15, 1999, will now expand its FM coverage.

The new FM transmitter will cover a radius of 70 kilometres with better reception quality in Kokrajhar and surrounding districts.

"With the launch of this transmitter, over 30 lakh residents of Kokrajhar and nearby districts (Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Chirang) will gain access to high-quality FM broadcasts," said officials.

Additionally, Vaishnaw will virtually inaugurate the NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology) Deemed to be University from the Railway Station.

Later in the day, Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit the Tata Semiconductor factory at Jagiroad.

The Union Minister will also undertake a review of ongoing projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway during the visit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)