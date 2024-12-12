New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday expressed concern at the violence in Parbhani and said it should be investigated if someone is trying to disturb the peace after the Devendra Fadnavis-led government assumed power following assembly polls.

Athawale demanded an investigation into the incident.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Busts Terror Hideout in Reasi; Recovers Arms and Ammunition.

"Yesterday, a person broke the glass in which (a copy of) Constitution was kept in front of the Babasaheb statue; it's a disrespect to the constitution and Babasaheb. The police arrested the accused immediately. We demand that strict action must be taken against him. It must be investigated if someone is trying to disturb the environment after the Devendra Fadnavis government has come to power," Ramdas Athawale told ANI.

"Those Ambedkarites who have staged a protest, I appeal to them to keep the protest peaceful," he added.

Also Read | Parbhani Riot: 40 Detained in Connection With Mob Violence That Broke Out in Maharashtra Town; MVA Slams Sacrilege to BR Ambedkar Statue.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at BJP-led Mahayuti government over violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani and said that the priority of the government is to stay in power.

She said the state does not have a full-time Home Minister who has responsibility of law and order.

"It's a very shameful incident, and the violence that is happening is unfortunate. Today, we are in such a situation that the government is sidelining the Constitution. To date, there is no home minister in the state who has the responsibility of law & order," Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI.

"The violence shows the failure of this government.... It shows the government's priorities, which is to save their rule and not work for the people of the state," she alleged.

Violence took place in Parbhani city of the state on Wednesday over the alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution.

Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade urged people to maintain peace.

"The police administration is on the road. We have the situation under control; we have called in additional police. So on this, I appeal to everyone through you to maintain peace and tranquillity," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also slammed the Mahayuti government.

"Since this government (Mahayuti) has come to power, such incidents have become common here. People should maintain peace; everyone knows that we, the people of Maharashtra, have always been with Babasaheb and his ideas."

Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil also attacked the government over the incident.

"The way there has been an attempt to incite violence in Markatwadi and other places, we think that this can also be a conspiracy to throw the state into violence," he alleged.

Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won an overwhelming majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls last month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)