Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday confirmed that the first phase of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial, has been completed and work on phase two will begin soon.

"It will be his birth centenary on 23rd January 2027. This (memorial) should be unveiled before that. I would like to thank the architect...Phase 2 work will begin...Those who have not abandoned the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray can come even today...The credit will go to the government that will be in power at the time of the unveiling... Those who have abandoned his ideology cannot take the credit," Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray added that Balasaheb Thackeray's life story has inspired millions of people around the world.

"Phase one is completed; phase two is about to start soon. We are looking forward to it. What is very important is his life story which has inspired millions of people around the world; it will come on display here... We are not interested in credit. For us, this is very emotional. This is very close to our hearts and we are only interested in getting the life story to millions more people to inspire them," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, on the completion of the first phase, expressed his happiness and said that we are very proud.

"We are very happy and proud...We have been Shiv Sainiks...Every word of Balasaheb's was like an ember entering our body... We have those memories and a memorial is being built in our lifetime. I consider myself fortunate," Arvind Sawant said.

The Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial is being constructed in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. (ANI)

