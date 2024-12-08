Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 8 (ANI): The name Bastar in Chhattisgarh has often evoked diverse thoughts in people's minds, but nowadays it has been taking on a new identity with the Bastar Olympics replacing the echoes of conflict with cheers of unity and excitement.

The 'Bastar Olympics', which was kicked off on November 5 from the Bastanar block in the Jagdalpur district, spans across the seven districts of Bastar--Kanker, Kondagaon, Bijapur, Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada, and Narayanpur.

On November 2, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched the official logo and mascot of the event in Raipur. The mascot--Mountain Myna and Forest Buffalo--symbolises the spirit of Bastar, and through this initiative, the government aims to shift the narrative of Bastar, fostering unity and progress through sports and empowering the local youth.

The Bastar Olympics encompass a range of sports, including athletics, archery, badminton, football, hockey, weightlifting, karate, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, and tug-of-war. Over 1,65,000 participants are expected to compete, and notably, former Naxals are joining with zeal, using this platform as a fresh start. This initiative not only promotes sports but also provides an opportunity for the youth to showcase their talents and contribute to the region's development.

In villages, at street corners, and in community centres, former Naxals who have surrendered are passionately discussing the games, and they aren't just participating--they're determined to win.

The atmosphere is filled with energy as everyone is engrossed in sports, creating a festive, vibrant vibe across the region.

The games are currently being held at the block level, after which selected players will compete at the district and then division levels. The event will conclude at the end of November, where top-performing athletes will be honoured.

Beyond being a sports competition, the Bastar Olympics has fostered unity, enthusiasm, and a sense of belonging among the residents of Bastar. The state government's vision is to transform Bastar from a place known for its struggles to a land of sports and opportunity.

This initiative has not only empowered Bastar's youth but also paved the way for a brighter, more promising future.

The success of the Bastar Olympics reflects how sports can bring about positive change and connect people to the mainstream. This face of Bastar is becoming a source of inspiration throughout the state, marking a significant shift toward unity and hope. (ANI)

