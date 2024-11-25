Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned till Tuesday following obituary references to several prominent personalities, who died during the past three months.

The winter session of the House commenced on Monday and will continue till December 10, barring December 6 when the ruling Trinamool Congress will observe the 'Babri Masjid Demolition Day'.

Also Read | GI & Beyond 2024 Summit: Minister of Textile Giriraj Singh Emphasises on Importance of Marketing and Geographical Indication-Tagged Products During Summit.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said the assembly will be adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

The House condoled the deaths of 12 prominent figures, including CPI(M) MP Sitaram Yechury, former BJP MP Kunal Hembram, industrialist Ratan Tata, TMC MP Haji Sheikh Nurul Islam and theatre personality Manoj Mitra.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Directs Action Against Officials for 'Serious Lapse' in Ensuring GRAP-4 Curbs.

A number of issues, including a resolution opposing the Centre's proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be tabled in the House and the role of the Union government in the release of funds to the state government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme will come up during the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee said.

A private member bill regarding children's education, school dropouts, class hours and other related issues has also been submitted and may come up for discussion, assembly sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)