New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Congress leader Alka Lamba on Saturday hit out at the Aam Admi Party and BJP, saying they continue to indulge in bickering in the run-up to Delhi polls while Congress is raising development issues.

Alka Lamba, Congress candidate from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, pointed to a camp for the homeless people and said problems have been complicated for people due to actions of the government.

"I am in a camp for the homeless. An old woman told me that she lived in a house in area that came up when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister....This is the capital Delhi, where people have been rendered homeless. They were already troubled by inflation and unemployment and now the roof has been taken away...How many times will you befool people? Now they have become aware. We promise that as soon as the Congress government is formed, no one will be homeless," Alka Lamba told ANI.

She emphasised the promises made by Congress ahead of the Delhi polls.

"Bickering between the BJP and the AAP continues, but we are raising development issues. There is a lot of anger regarding Atishi and Kejriwal. The same anger is with the BJP also. There will be change. Congress will win Kalkaji, I have been assured by my sisters," Lamba said.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is contesting from Kalkaji.

Earlier in the day, AAP accused the BJP "goons" of attacking its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. BJP candidate Parvesh Verma alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" one of their party worker.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

