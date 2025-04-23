Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) Hundreds of BJP supporters, led by senior leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday rallied in the heart of the city condemning the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that left at least 26 dead.

The rally, which covered a distance of 1 km in central Kolkata, terminated at Esplanade.

Speaking at the culmination of the march, Adhikari vowed that a "befitting reply will be given to the Pakistan-sponsored perpetrators by the Narendra Modi government..

"Our government will not spare those who have the blood of mostly Hindu people on their hands. These were innocent tourists enjoying their vacation who suddenly fell prey to bullets because of their religious identities. We will respond to those who supported these elements in the language they understand," he added.

Adhikari said all citizens stand united in the fight against terrorism.

"Every Indian citizen remains united in the battle against the Pak-sponsored jihadis," he said.

He also expressed confidence in the leadership Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, assuring the public of a strong national security stance.

The TMC came down heavily on Shah, holding him "directly responsible" for what they called a significant security failure leading to the attack.

Tuesday's terrorist strike left 26 people dead and several others critically injured. Among the deceased were three residents of West Bengal.

