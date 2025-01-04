New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Mehrauli assembly seat candidate, Gajendra Yadav on Saturday thanked the party leadership and said that the BJP is the only party that gives tickets to common party workers.

"BJP is the only party who chooses its common party workers and gives them tickets. I thank the party leadership for this... AAP has been into severe corruption in Mehrauli. There are damaged roads and drains everywhere... The people are not able to bear the situation anymore. BJP will win from there," Yadav told ANI.

Also Read | No Benefit With PM Narendra Modi Sending 'Chadar' to Ajmer Dargah, Alleges AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Mahender Chaudhary from the Mehrauli assembly seat.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vijendra Gupta and Rohini candidate said that the BJP government will be formed in the national capital.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: 96-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra.

"I thank the party leadership for having faith in me... I am indebted to the people of Delhi that whenever I went to them, they supported me... This time BJP government will be formed in Delhi. We have to remove this 'AAPda' from here," Gupta said.

BJP leader and the candidate from Patel Nagar Assembly seat Raaj Kumar Anand thanked Babasaheb Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"I thank the party leadership for this opportunity. I thank Babasaheb Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar because he made sure that we could also come forward. All announcements by Arvind Kejriwal are false. He plays the game of kho-kho... He is making announcements but when will they be implemented? After elections. He is in power right now, so why does he not do it now? All his schemes are fake," Anand said.

BJP released its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections expected to be held in February 2025.

The BJP has fielded National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan and former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar among others. Parvesh Verma has been fielded from the New Delhi assembly seat against party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)