New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab is being considered to head the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinise the two bills proposing simultaneous elections, sources said on Thursday.

With the BJP set to get the position of the chair for the crucial panel, official sources said Mahtab's parliamentary experience may weigh in his favour.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

He is a seven-time Lok Sabha member from Odisha and is currently heading the standing committee for the finance ministry.

Mahtab is one of the 10 BJP MPs in Lok Sabha, including Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary, who figure among the 21 Lok Sabha members proposed to be part of the parliamentary panel on simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Also Read | Mumbai: Dharavi's Upper-Floor Residents Included in Slum Rehabilitation Authority Scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)