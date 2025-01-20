New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called the upcoming Delhi assembly election "one of a kind" in the country's history on Monday, saying that despite the economy growing across the country, the AAP-led government has failed to develop the national capital.

"Our disappointment is with those who took charge of Delhi, 10 years ago....He made many promises, which he didn't fulfil... In 2015, he said that if the river Yamuna is not cleaned, I will not come to ask for votes. In 2020, he said the same thing. Now it is 2025, and he is coming to ask for votes. The biggest priority right now is to develop Delhi," Puri told ANI.

Also Read | Bulandshahr: Retired Cop Detained in Uttar Pradesh After Video of Car Running Over Puppy Goes Viral.

Calling the election as "one of a kind" to decide on the economic development, Puri added, "This upcoming election, for which voting will take place on the 5th February, I think this is a big one-of-a-kind election in our history and especially in the history of Delhi...What was the economy when PM Modi came in 2014?"

Praising the country's growth, he compared it to 2014, saying that before India was in the 'fragile five,' of countries who are said to be overly dependent on foreign investments.

Also Read | January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 21.

"We were at 10th or 11th position. It was said about India that it is in the 'fragile five'... Today we are at the 5th position in the world...The country is progressing," he added.

However, he expressed disappointment with Kejriwal backtracking on promises, specifically mentioning that the former CM was not able to clean the Yamuna river.

Earlier today, BJP candidate for Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay said that the political tactics of Arvind Kejriwal have gone old, calling it a politics of "lies and allegations."

"People of Delhi have understood his politics of lies, allegations... Arvind Kejriwal's tactics have gone old and people have understood his politics... His graph has gone down and BJP will be winning in Delhi. "I have seen the love and support of the people, as you can see, people are continuously with me and they want to make the lotus bloom and give a rest to AAP," Upadhyay told ANI.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the vote counting set for February 8. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)