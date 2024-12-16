Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, including Working President KT Rama Rao and MLA Harish Rao, staged a protest on Monday in the Assembly premises with placards and slogans, condemning the arrest of farmers from Lagcherla village.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao criticized the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government, saying, "What is happening is that for the last 40 days in the CM's constituency, more than 40 farmers have been jailed because the CM's ego has been bruised. I want to tell the CM that tourism cannot be more important when 40 farmers have been jailed. We are demanding that cases against farmers should be withdrawn and farmers should be released."

BRS MLA Harish Rao also criticized the government, claiming that tribal farmers were tortured in jail. "The Revanth Reddy government arrested the farmers at midnight. Today, the farmers have been in jail for more than 30 days. So, we demanded that this issue should be raised in the Assembly but the government wants to talk on the subject of tourism. You have kept tribal farmers in jail and tortured them. Why don't you want to discuss this matter in the Assembly?" said Harish Rao.

In response, TPCC Chief and Congress MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud countered the BRS leaders, saying that the BRS party had ruined the state's infrastructure over the last 10 years.

"Lagcherla Pharma city is a closed chapter. CM has already instructed to develop an industrial infrastructure centre there. Kodangal is a backward constituency and the CM represents it. Some development activities are coming there... In the last 10 years, the BRS party and the government could not uplift any industrial infrastructure. They have ruined the state. They have no right to talk about the upcoming developments," Goud said.

Goud further praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying, "The CM is very keen on rural development... Telangana has to be developed especially in the rural areas... We wanted to decentralize the development. In the last 10 years, BRS has ruined the state financially... Farmers have been arrested for assaulting the officials... They will be released as per the legal process... The government has nothing to do with that..."

Earlier in November, several people were arrested for allegedly assaulting authorities after some villagers in Lagacharla protested against the proposed acquisition of their lands for pharmaceutical companies. (ANI)

