Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Friday intensified her demand for a caste census and 42 per cent reservation for OBCs in local bodies, urging the Centre and the Telangana government to take immediate action.

Kavitha told ANI that their fight will continue until both these demands are met.

"We are demanding that the central government immediately conduct the caste census as a part of the general census to be held in 2025. The state Congress government should implement 42 per cent reservation for OBC communities in local bodies. These two demands are our primary demands today and thousands of people from backward classes from across the state have gathered here and our fight will continue until both these demands are met," she said.

Telangana Minister for Transport and Backward Class Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar reacted to Kavitha's demand and said that if she truly wanted to do something for BCs, then start by giving them rights within her own party.

"Kavitha Ji held a protest at Indira Park for the rights of the backward classes, and I appreciate her effort. However, it's worth noting that despite being in power for so many years, they never remembered the backward classes. You never appointed a Deputy Chief Minister from the backward classes, yet when elections come around, you invoke their name. This isn't right. If you truly wish to advocate for the rights of backward classes, start by giving them their due rights within your own party," Prabhakar said.

On Thursday, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) called upon party cadres to intensify their fight against the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of misgovernance and corruption.

In a New Year message, KTR lauded the year-long efforts of party workers in exposing the failures of the Congress regime and pledged to continue the struggle until justice for the people is achieved.

"The Congress regime's policies are rooted in deception. Despite wrongful cases and oppression, you have stood firm. Your resolve is historic and extraordinary," KTR remarked.

He emphasized the need for unity and coordination within the party to counter Congress' alleged "divisive politics." KTR also reiterated the BRS slogan, "Telangana First," urging cadres to expose and resist what he described as the Congress' betrayal at every step. (ANI)

