Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier organised a motorbike rally on Friday as part of the array of activities to commemorate the establishment of the force in 1965 and celebrate BSF Raising Day on December 1.

The motorbike rally is being organised by BSF Tripura and will depart from Albert Ekka Park after being flagged off by IPS, DG, TP Amitabh Ranjan.

The bike rally is one of the programs in the series of several programs being organised to celebrate the BSF Raising Day.

Earlier, Rajesh Kumar Langeh, Second in Command announced that the motor rally would take place on November 22, 2024, at 8:30 AM, with participation from BSF, CRPF, TSR, Assam Rifles, Tripura Police, and other central and state forces, as well as semi-military personnel.

The general public of Agartala will also take part in the rally, Kumar Langeh added.

The main objective of this motorbike rally is to unite and raise awareness among the general public, he added.

The BSF Tripura Frontier has announced the celebrations for the BSF Raising Day on December 1.

This includes a blood donation camp, border tours for children, motivational speeches, and lectures at educational institutions, aimed at fostering awareness and community engagement.

A key highlight of the celebrations is a motor rally scheduled for November 22 starting at 8:30 AM.

The rally will see participation from various forces, including BSF, CRPF, TSR, Assam Rifles, Tripura Police, and other central and state security personnel.

Semi-military personnel and the general public of Agartala will also join the rally, which will commence at the BSF camp in Lichu Bagan and conclude at the BSF camp in Gokulnagar.

The primary objective of the motor rally is to unite the public and raise awareness about the role and contributions of the BSF in safeguarding the nation. This initiative underscores the BSF's commitment to fostering a strong bond with the community while promoting a sense of pride and responsibility among citizens.

Rajesh Kumar Langeh, Second in Command, said, as per the order of the Border Security Force (BSF) Headquarters, Tripura Frontier, we will be celebrating the 1st of December as BSF Raising Day, which marks the day in 1965 when the BSF was raised.

On this occasion, several activities will be organized, including a blood donation camp, a border tour for children, motivational speeches and lectures at schools and colleges, and a motor rally, he said. (ANI)

