Sohra (Meghalaya) [India], January 12 (ANI): The two-day cabinet retreat, chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, has concluded at Sohra.

The two-day cabinet retreat was divided into various thematic sessions, during which senior government officials presented challenges and strategies aimed at overcoming them, fostering growth, and advancing development in the state.

The first-of-its-kind cabinet retreat provided an opportunity for all departments to be at a common platform, in the presence of all cabinet ministers, to chart out a roadmap for Meghalaya's growth, titled 'Vision 2032'.

The marathon sessions focused on growth in the social and infrastructure sectors and discussed challenges requiring a synergistic approach, particularly in education and health.

The key performance indicators, which have been identified by departments, will be part of the larger goal for the government to work to further address the concerns and push growth and development in the state.

The Chief Minister has directed departments to work in close coordination and collaboration to achieve different milestones.

The discussion from the retreat will be part of the actionable and target-based interventions that the government has set to ensure that Meghalaya becomes one of the top 10 states in the country.

The retreat was attended by cabinet ministers, senior government officials and Deputy Commissioners.

In his concluding remark, Chief Minister Sangma called the retreat fruitful and an eye-opener.

"This has been a fruitful session, and I am optimistic about our roadmap moving forward. The key takeaway from this exercise is the need for clear and defined actionable and achievable targets, along with regular follow-ups to ensure implementation of schemes, programmes and projects", he added.

He also urged departments to adopt a targeted, time-bound approach to implement set goals effectively.

Furthermore, CM Sangma encouraged officers and cabinet ministers to conduct regular field visits and engage with the public.

"Field visits provide invaluable insights that cannot be gained through reports alone. This on-ground interaction is crucial to understanding real needs and challenges", he stated.

The Chief Minister also asked the Deputy Commissioners to replicate similar programs at the district level with their respective teams.

Chief Secretary D P Wahlang said that the retreat allowed departments to share knowledge and information, which would facilitate better coordination and communication.

Lauding the Chief Minister for conceptualising the retreat, Wahlang said, "It is a good learning experience and an eye opener. This is perhaps the first such program in the country, which should be brought to the attention of the Prime Minister." (ANI)

