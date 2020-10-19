Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday visited Aligarh Jail where the accused in the Hathras gang-rape have been lodged.

The team also visited Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU's) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), where the 19-year-old gang-rape victim had been admitted before being shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The teenaged Dalit girl breathed her last at the Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. (ANI)

