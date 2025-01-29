New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): As part of the Drug Disposal Drive by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under the Ministry of Finance, narcotics and drugs worth Rs 2,246 crores were destroyed from January 11 to January 26, according to an official press release from the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

According to the release, approximately 7,844 kg of ganja, 1,724 kg of methaqualone (mandrax), 560 kg of hashish/charas, 130 kg of methamphetamine, 105 kg of ketamine, 23 kg of heroin, 20 kg of cocaine, seven kg of MDMA, 94.16 lakh tramadol HCL tablets, 46,000 alprazolam tablets, and 586 ampules of injections containing various drugs were destroyed.

The destruction was carried out in a safe and non-hazardous manner at multiple locations across India, the press release stated.

The Drug Disposal Drive not only underscores CBIC's commitment to combating NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) trafficking but also aims to raise public awareness about the initiatives being taken by CBIC in this regard.

The drive coincided with the nationwide initiative launched by the Union Home Minister during the regional conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security held on January 11, 2025, in New Delhi. (ANI)

