New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran, was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on Monday, as per a notification issued by the Centre through the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium and with the approval of the President of India, Justice Chandran was elevated to the apex court.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the Hon'ble President of India is pleased to appoint Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran, Chief Justice, Patna High Court, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the notification stated.

On January 7, 2025, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna, recommended the appointment of Justice K. Vinod Chandran, currently the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, as a judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Chandran was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court on November 8, 2011, and later elevated to the position of Chief Justice of the Patna High Court on March 29, 2023. He has served as a judge for over 11 years and as chief justice for more than a year. (ANI)

