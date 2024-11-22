India News | Chhattisgarh CM Praises 'The Sabarmati Report'; Goa, UP, Haryana Declare Film Tax-free

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, attended a special screening of the film The Sabarmati Report in Raipur on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Vishnu Deo Sai praised the film, stating, "It's a good movie. The country and the entire world will know the truth of the Godhra incident."

