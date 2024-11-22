India News | Chhattisgarh CM Praises 'The Sabarmati Report'; Goa, UP, Haryana Declare Film Tax-free

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, attended a special screening of the film The Sabarmati Report in Raipur on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Vishnu Deo Sai praised the film, stating, "It's a good movie. The country and the entire world will know the truth of the Godhra incident."

Also Read | PM Modi on 2-Day Visit to Guyana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joins Ram Bhajan Chant at Promenade Garden in Georgetown During Historic Visit (Watch Videos).

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed his appreciation for the film, announcing plans to make it tax-free in Goa.

"After watching this movie, I am considering making it tax-free in Goa; we will implement this decision in a few days," Sawant told ANI.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Mob Vandalises MLA's Residence; Steals Cash, Jewellery, Relief Items.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments have already declared the film tax-free in their respective states.

Reacting to the movie, Pramod Sawant added, "Today, I watched The Sabarmati Report along with my party's state president and ministers. Very few filmmakers focus on real facts, and this film is based on a true incident. I congratulate the producer and actors for their commendable work."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of the film with the cast. Following the screening, he spoke to the media, praising the movie and its lead actor, Vikrant Massey.

"Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Uttar Pradesh. The people of the country have the right to know the truth about the efforts made to create animosity in society. We will make this film tax-free in the state to promote it further," said Yogi Adityanath.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded The Sabarmati Report, calling it a significant film that sheds light on the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. Responding to a post on X featuring the film's trailer, the Prime Minister said it is commendable to see the "truth" being revealed.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)