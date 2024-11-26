Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) over Sambhal incident, saying that circumstances in Sambhal are in some way or the other caused by the Samajwadi Party's internal fight for supremacy.

"The circumstances in Sambhal are in some way or the other caused by the Samajwadi Party's internal fight for supremacy. It is because of the feeling of competition between the two families to gain leadership of the party. They provoked the people and caused this incident... However, the alertness of our party and the police made sure that the Samajwadi Party was not successful in their agenda... UP CM has announced an investigation into this matter. That will make it clear who is at fault and action will be taken against them..." said Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak ensured that fair action would be taken against the guilty.

"Fair action will be taken against anyone who is guilty and whoever has suffered will get justice," he said.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav held the Uttar Pradesh administration responsible for recent violence in Sambhal and alleged that the people are being harassed continuously in Sambhal by filing false cases.

"The administration is responsible. People are being harassed continuously in Sambhal by filing false cases, our MP was not even present, he was in Bengaluru at the time of the incident, but his name has also been included," Dimple Yadav told ANI.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Moradabad Range, Muniraj G said that the situation is normal in Sambhal today.

"The situation is normal in Sambhal today. The markets are operational and functionally normally. People should not worry; those innocent will not be penalised. Till now, 7 FIRs have been filed. We are identifying people based on video footage," DIG Muniraj said.Opposition members have been keen to raise the issue in the House and have targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the violence.

On Sunday, a stone pelting incident occurred in Sambhal when an ASI team visited Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the mosque, as per officials.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. (ANI)

