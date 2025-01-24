New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Delhi Parents' Association has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the city education minister over allegations of "harassment and denial of examination access" to a class 11 student at a private school in Pitampura.

According to Aprajhita Gautam, the association president, "The complaint was filed on behalf of Surmeet Singh Saggi, whose daughter was reportedly humiliated and confined to the school reception for over three hours due to a delay of 11 days in fee payment."

She added, "The incident allegedly led to the student being barred from attending her final practical examination."

There was no immediate reaction from the school on the allegation.

"Despite my request to the school authority to allow her to return to class, she was kept at the reception from 8 am to 10.30 am," Saggi told PTI.

He added, "My daughter was escorted out of her classroom in front of her peers, causing embarrassment and emotional distress."

The association has urged the NCPCR to investigate the school and take action against the administration for alleged mental harassment, wrongful confinement, and violation of the student's rights.

It has also requested that the student be allowed to reschedule and appear for the missed practical examination without any prejudice.

In its appeal to Delhi Education Minister Atishi, the association also called for an inquiry into "unauthorised fee hikes" by the school.

